ajc logo
X

Police detain man with explosives in Warsaw, evacuate area

National & World News
Updated 44 minutes ago
Police in Warsaw say they have detained a 31-year-old man who placed an explosive device in a downtown street where over 300 people were taking part in a remembrance march for the victims of World War II massacres of Poles

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Police said Monday they detained a 31-year-old man who placed an explosive device in a downtown Warsaw street where over 300 people werewere taking part in a remembrance march for the victims of World War II massacres of Poles.

The police said on Twitter they had evacuated the area within 200 meters (yards) of the spot and experts arrived with specialized equipment to remove the bomb. They said the man brought the explosive device in a backpack.

Police spokesman Sylwester Marczak said it was a powerful device and described the situation as “serious.” He gave no further details about the device.

There were no reports of any explosions or anyone being hurt in the incident, which took place a few blocks from the country's presidential palace.

The situation was back to normal by late Monday, authorities said.

Editors' Picks
Stockbridge officer in ‘right place, right time’ finds toddler wandering alone18m ago
Braves trade Drew Waters as part of package to acquire No. 35 pick from Royals
5h ago
Judge upholds limits on mass mailings of Georgia absentee ballot forms
2h ago
Man killed in attempted carjacking at Peachtree Corners gas station
6m ago
Man killed in attempted carjacking at Peachtree Corners gas station
6m ago
North Point Mall redevelopment plan hits snag
10h ago
The Latest
Biden admin: Docs must offer abortion if mom's life at risk
10m ago
Olympian injured in downtown Los Angeles attack
17m ago
Cops: 2 dead and 3 wounded at 4 California 7-Eleven stores
18m ago
Featured
Ronald Acuna (center) celebrates with Michael Harris and Orlando Arcia (11) after hitting a three-run home run off Washington Nationals' Erick Fedde during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 8, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

The Braves are a different team than when they last played the Mets
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top