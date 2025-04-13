Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Police detain 6 climbers who wanted to scale Cologne's famous cathedral

German police in Cologne have detained five Frenchmen and a Belgian woman who had tried to climb the city’s famous cathedral
FILE - The Cologne cathedral is illuminated in Cologne, Germany, Monday, Jan. 5, 2015. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The Cologne cathedral is illuminated in Cologne, Germany, Monday, Jan. 5, 2015. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
1 hour ago

BERLIN (AP) — German police in Cologne on Sunday detained five Frenchmen and a Belgian woman who had tried to climb the city's famous cathedral.

Police said they were informed by the church's private security guards who spotted the young climbers with headlamps on their surveillance cameras in the middle of the night.

Police officers in riot gear surrounded the cathedral and a helicopter hovered over the northern dome, until the five climbers were detained inside the tower's stairwell. Authorities said the men were aged between 18 and 27 years, the woman was 26. Their identities were not revealed in line with German privacy rules.

Police confiscated a camera, a cellphone and a lock pick. During their search of the building, they discovered several doors that had apparently been broken up and rucksacks containing climbing equipment.

The double-domed cathedral is a tourist attraction and one of the oldest, most important Catholic pilgrimage sites of Northern Europe. It's considered Germany's most famous house of worship.

More Stories

Keep Reading

A heavy-duty module loaded with weights drives over the closed Elbe bridge as part of a three-day load test intended to show that the Elbe crossing can be reopened to traffic, in Bad Schandau, Germany, Tuesday April 1, 2025. (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

Crumbling bridges slow traffic and the economy in Germany. Can more money fix the problem?

Worker rescued from collapsed subway construction site in South Korea

Catholic bishops end refugee aid partnerships with US government, citing funding cuts

The Latest

FILE - Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro delivers his budget address for the 2025-26 fiscal year to a joint session of the state House and Senate at the Capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Credit: AP

Police: Someone set fire to Pennsylvania governor's residence; no one was injured

2m ago

Trump is 'fully fit' to serve as commander in chief, his doctor says after recent physical

3m ago

Historic domes of Hagia Sophia are renovated to protect the landmark from earthquakes

10m ago

Featured

The stock market has be volatile after the Trump administration announced its tariff plan. (Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images)

Credit: Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images

Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty

While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.

These are Georgia’s best cities to retire in, according to WalletHub

According to WalletHub, Atlanta is one of the best places to retire in the U.S. for 2025. Much lower down on the list are two other Georgia cities.

Covington Walmart employee kills 2, injures 1 in separate shootings, officials say

‘He just kept on shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her,’ mother of 19-year-old victim says