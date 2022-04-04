Police: Dallas concert where 1 killed, 15 shot had no permit

Police said officers responded at about 12:13 a.m. on Sunday to the field in southwest Dallas where the concert was held. Garcia said that one person fired a gun into the air, then an argument broke out and another person fired in the crowd's direction.

Near the concert stage, police found 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. Gilmore died at the scene.

“People coming to an event should worry about enjoying themselves, not to have fear if won’t make it home,” García said.

The investigation is ongoing. A police spokeswoman said the organizers' identities were not immediately available, so they could not be reached for comment.

Saturday night's shooting happened two weeks after 10 people were shot on March 19 during a spring break party at a Dallas event venue.