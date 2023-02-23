BreakingNews
Georgia House passes income tax rebate; Senate OKs property tax rebate
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Police: Crypto mining operation found in school crawl space

National & World News
32 minutes ago
A former employee of a Massachusetts town is facing charges of allegedly setting up a secret cryptocurrency mining operation in a remote crawl space at a school

COHASSET, Mass. (AP) — A former employee of a Massachusetts town is facing charges of allegedly setting up a secret cryptocurrency mining operation in a remote crawl space at a school, police said.

Nadeam Nahas, 39, was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on charges of fraudulent use of electricity and vandalizing a school, but he did not show up for court in a timely fashion and a judge issued a default warrant, a spokesperson for the Norfolk district attorney's office said.

A listed number for Nahas was not accepting messages on Thursday.

Police responded to Cohasset Middle/High School in December 2021 after the town’s facilities director found electrical wires, temporary duct work, and numerous computers that seemed out of place while conducting a routine inspection of the school, Chief William Quigley of the Cohasset Police Department said in a statement Wednesday.

He contacted the town's IT director, who determined that it was a cryptocurrency mining operation unlawfully hooked up to the school's electrical system, Quigley said.

The Coast Guard Investigative Service and the Department of Homeland Security assisted with safely removing and examining the equipment.

Crypto mining, the process of validating cryptocurrency transactions and creating new cryptocurrency, consumes vast amounts of electricity.

Nahas, the town's assistant facilities director, was identified as a suspect after a three-month investigation. After a show-cause hearing, a criminal complaint was issued. Nahas subsequently resigned from his job with the town in early 2022, police said.

Editors' Picks

Griffin church mistakenly ousted by Baptist Convention for woman pastor3h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp moves to take command of GOP, leaving state party behind
7h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Trump attorneys: Special grand jury probe ‘a clown show’
5h ago

Credit: AP

NTSB: Train crew got safety alert just before derailment
1h ago

Credit: AP

NTSB: Train crew got safety alert just before derailment
1h ago

Ex-Pickens County superintendent sentenced for theft, racketeering
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Purdue's Zach Edey makes strong case to be player of year
7m ago
Rihanna will sing 'Lift Me Up' at the Oscars next month
8m ago
R. Kelly avoids lengthy add-on to 30-year prison sentence
9m ago
Featured

Tara movie theater in Atlanta: 5 things to know
3h ago
Judge rules against Justice Department over communications in Georgia voting lawsuit
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Mercer partner on rural healthcare for children
7h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top