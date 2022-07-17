BreakingNews
Braves ace Max Fried pulls out of All-Star game
Police: Charlotte comedy club empties before man fires gun

National & World News
Updated 43 minutes ago
Police say that a man fired a gun inside a comedy club in North Carolina before actor and comedian Craig Robinson was set to perform

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A man fired a gun inside a comedy club in North Carolina on Saturday night shortly after it was evacuated and before actor and comedian Craig Robinson was set to perform, police said.

The incident occurred at about 9 p.m. at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, media outlets reported. No one was injured.

Club employees told WSOC-TV that the man waved a gun around and told everyone to leave before the venue emptied out. About 50 customers had been inside.

“The suspect then discharged his weapon," Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a statement on Twitter. "There were no injuries and the suspect was taken into custody.”

The man has not been identified.

Robinson has starred in movies such as “Hot Tub Time Machine” as well as the American version of “The Office” television show. He said he was safe in a video posted later Saturday night to his Instagram account.

Robinson said that he and others at the club were taken to a nearby concert where the pop group Big Time Rush were performing.

“I was in the green room and they were like ‘Everybody get out,’" he said. “It was wild. It was a moment for sure.”

