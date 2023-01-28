Police charge 2nd teen in Iowa school shooting that killed 2

Online court records did not indicate whether Tukes had an attorney yet who could speak on his behalf.

The shooting left 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr dead. Will Keeps, a former Chicago gang member who moved to Des Moines and later founded the program to help at-risk youth, was seriously wounded and remains in a hospital.

Police have said all four teens were gang members, but relatives and friends of Dameron and Carr dispute that, saying they were not involved in gangs and were close friends who were dedicated to their families.

Police say the shooting was premeditated and that Walls, who was on supervised release for a weapons charge last year, cut off an ankle monitor 16 minutes beforehand. Court documents say he had a concealed semiautomatic handgun with a high-capacity extended magazine when he entered a common area of Starts Right Here and opened fire.

Classes at the education program, which works with Des Moines Public Schools to help students who haven't succeeded in traditional schools, were cancelled this week. Keeps has forged deep ties with community leaders, and the city's police chief serves on the program's board.

Matt Smith, the interim schools superintendent, described Keeps as “Amazing. Incredibly passionate."

