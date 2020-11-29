Police call tear-gassed Polish lawmaker a protest threat

“A person who, despite calls to move away from the police formation, deliberately continues to approach and suddenly extends a hand with an object in front of the policeman’s face may be perceived as a threat,” police said on Twitter.

Nowacka said that the police were being dishonest and that she posed no threat to the officers.

Nowacka was one of several lawmakers who attended the protest to monitor events after police used force and tear gas against protesters at other recent demonstrations.

She was sprayed as police tried to remove protesters who blocked a major thoroughfare after police prevented them from marching elsewhere in Warsaw. She received medical attention after being sprayed.

The protests over Poland’s new abortion law began when the constitutional court, under the influence of the right-wing ruling party, on Oct. 22 banned abortions of fetuses with congenital defects, tightening an already restrictive law.

Police also published a video that they said showed Marta Lempart, the leader of the Women's Strike movement, insulting and spitting in the direction of police — while wearing a mask — on Saturday.

She tells the police they should refuse to obey the orders of Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the ruling party leader and a deputy prime minister in charge of security. She calls Kaczynski a “bastard” and asks if there isn't “one brave (officer) with a gun" among them.

A deputy minister in the government, Jacek Ozdoba, asked prosecutors to investigate her for alleged crimes, including insulting police and risking the health of the police officers by spitting during a pandemic.

"Away from the television cameras, the attitude of these people looks quite different (than peaceful protesters)," police wrote.

Police use tear gas against an opposition lawmaker, Barbara Nowacka, as protesters block a major thoroughfare in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday Nov. 28, 2020. The police blocked protesters from marching in Warsaw as demonstrations took place across Poland against an attempt to restrict abortion rights and recent use of force by police.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Police use tear gas against an opposition lawmaker, Barbara Nowacka, as protesters block a major thoroughfare in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday Nov. 28, 2020. The police blocked protesters from marching in Warsaw as demonstrations took place across Poland against an attempt to restrict abortion rights and recent use of force by police. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski