Police: California burglar forgot keys inside crime scene

The thief stole some petty cash from Johnny Doughnuts' office in the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday night, police said. In another twist, he also grabbed the keys to a bakery vehicle, but didn't steal the vehicle itself.

San Rafael police are seeking the public's help to identify the burglar, who used an unknown tool to “manipulate” the office's doorknob and get inside around 10 p.m., according to Lt. Dan Fink. The crime was reported to police on Monday.