Police begin dismantling pro-Palestinian camp at Wayne State University in Detroit

Protest camps sprang up across the U.S. and in Europe as students demanded their universities stop doing business with Israel or companies that they say support its war in Gaza. Organizers seek to amplify calls to end Israel's war with Hamas, which they describe as a genocide against the Palestinians.

Wayne State has 16,000 undergraduate students but fewer during the summer term. The protesters have demanded that the school divest from weapons manufacturing companies supplying Israel, provide a full disclosure of investments and cease delegation trips to Israel.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, had visited the encampment to offer support to the protesters.

Wayne State suspended in-person classes Tuesday and encouraged staff to work remotely. School spokesperson Matt Lockwood said there had been “public safety concerns,” especially about access to certain areas.

“We have told the organizers to remove the encampment several times and they have declined to do so,” Lockwood said Tuesday.

A message on Wayne State's website said that the school would remain on "remote operations" Thursday, citing "the ongoing public safety issue."

Ali Hassan, who represents WSU Students for Justice in Palestine, told WXYZ-TV this week that he believed the university's shift to remote learning means the administration is taking notice of the student protests.

“The reason that they went remote is because we have put pressure on them,” he said.

The University of Michigan, west of Detroit in Ann Arbor, on May 21 broke up a similar encampment after 30 days.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

