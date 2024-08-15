Nation & World News

Police arrest 4th man accused of participating in stabbing of Lamine Yamal's father near Barcelona

Police in Barcelona have detained a fourth man accused of participating in the stabbing of the father of 17-year-old Spain soccer star Lamine Yamal
FILE - Spain's Lamine Yamal reacts during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, July 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Spain's Lamine Yamal reacts during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, July 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Police in Barcelona detained a fourth man accused of participating in the stabbing of the father of 17-year-old Spain soccer star Lamine Yamal, who said Thursday he was feeling better.

Police thanked citizens for helping them arrest those accused of the stabbing of Mounir Nasraoui on Wednesday. Three people had been detained on Wednesday.

Nasraoui remained hospitalized but said on social media that he was “feeling better.” He thanked everyone for their support.

The La Vanguardia newspaper reported Wednesday that Nasraoui was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with a group of people near Barcelona. It said he was in stable condition after being hospitalized.

Yamal practiced normally with the rest of Barcelona players on Thursday. The club kicks off its Spanish league campaign on Saturday at Valencia.

Spain won the European Championship in July with Yamal setting up Nico Williams' opening goal in a 2-1 win over England in the final. He also scored a spectacular goal in the semifinals and won the tournament's best young player award just a day after he turned 17.

