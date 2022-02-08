Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Police arrest 13 in Belgium after anti-terror raids

National & World News
26 minutes ago
Police in Belgium have detained 13 people following raids in and around the port city of Antwerp as part of an investigation into alleged terror activities

BRUSSELS (AP) — Police in Belgium detained 13 people on Tuesday following raids in and around the port city of Antwerp as part of an investigation into alleged terror activities.

According to the federal prosecutor’s office, the suspects were all part of the same group, which it described as close to “Salafist” circles. About 100 police officers were involved in the operation.

The prosecutor’s office did not reveal details of the group’s plans, but said the police operation was not aimed at stopping an imminent threat of attack.

The suspects will appear before an investigative judge who will decide whether they should remain in custody.

Belgium has been hit by several terror attacks in the past decade, including suicide bombings in 2016 that killed 32 people and injured hundreds more in the Brussels subway and airport.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Macron: Putin told him Russia won't escalate Ukraine crisis
9m ago
‘Dune’ director out, KStew in and more Oscars surprises
12m ago
EU's chip production plan aims to ease dependency on Asia
23m ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top