Police: Armed robbery at Dutch art fair, 4 suspects hunted

National & World News
57 minutes ago
Police say they are investigating an armed robbery at an international art fair in the southern Dutch city of Maastricht and are hunting for four suspects

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police said Tuesday they are investigating an armed robbery at an international art fair in the southern Dutch city of Maastricht and are hunting for four suspects.

The robbery happened at the prestigious TEFAF fair in a convention center, where displays of costly art and jewelry draw buyers and collectors from around the world. The fair is slated to run June 25-30.

A tweet from a person at the fair showed glass cases on a jeweler’s stand that had been smashed. A video apparently from the scene and also posted on social media showed a man wearing a blazer and baseball cap using what appears to be a sledgehammer as three other men, also dressed in blazers, stand guard around him before all four run off.

Local media reported that the fair has been evacuated.

No further information was immediately available.

