X

Police: Armed man wounded, 2 officers hit but saved by vests

National & World News
1 hour ago
Police say an overnight standoff with an armed man in a Philadelphia home ended when he was shot and wounded by officers who had been fired upon and struck by bullets in their protective vests

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say an overnight standoff with an armed man barricaded in a Philadelphia home ended when he was shot and wounded by officers who had been fired upon and struck by bullets in their protective vests.

First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford told WPVI-TV that officers were called to the Germantown home at about 4 p.m. Saturday after a report of an armed man and were given access to the property by a relative but were fired upon by the man.

Officials say the barricade situation lasted overnight into Sunday, and SWAT negotiators tried to talk with the man but at some point they lost communication with him. Stanford said they were concerned about the man's safety and went inside Sunday morning and found him on the third floor when he opened fire.

Stanford said two officers were hit but “luckily in their vest area and so they were saved by their vest." They returned fire, striking the man and he was transported to the hospital, he said. WPVI-TV reported that the two SWAT officers were treated at Temple University Hospital and later released.

The condition of the man taken from the home wasn't immediately known.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC staff photo

‘Pug’ Mabry, former longtime mayor of Roswell, dies at 952h ago

Police: Over 130 cars broken into at Stockbridge apartment complex
48m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Confederate heritage group at Stone Mountain faces protesters again
22h ago

Credit: AP

Braves rained out again; Monday doubleheader will follow
4h ago

Credit: AP

Braves rained out again; Monday doubleheader will follow
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Higher ed official: Lt. Gov. Burt Jones doesn’t like Black stuff
The Latest

Credit: AP

Pope voices willingness to return Indigenous loot, artifacts
8m ago
Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom 'frustrated' on injured list
20m ago
Official: 148 Somalis evacuated from Sudan via Ethiopia
31m ago
Featured

Credit: Chatham County

‘Gator’ Rivers, Savannah commissioner, former Harlem Globetrotter, dies at 74
22h ago
Scented candles. A birthday bash. Here’s how staff spent airport funds
After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top