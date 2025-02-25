Police are investigating assault allegations against Republican US Rep. Cory Mills of Florida

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in Washington, D.C., are investigating assault allegations against Republican U.S. Rep. Cory Mills of Florida, but an official says the case has been sent back for further investigation and might never result in charges.

Officers were called Wednesday afternoon to a residence in the Wharf neighborhood “for a report of an assault,” according to a Metro Police Department statement. An incident report says the victim was a woman, and that no weapon was involved. No arrests were made, though police noted the case was still “an active criminal investigation.”

In a statement, Mills’ office confirmed that “law enforcement was asked to resolve a private matter at Congressman Mills’ residence. Congressman Mills vehemently denies any wrongdoing whatsoever, and is confident any investigation will clear this matter quickly.”