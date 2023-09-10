An escaped murderer on the run in Pennsylvania has now been spotted about a dozen times

An escaped murderer on the run for more than a week in southeast Pennsylvania has been spotted with what police called “a changed appearance.”
National & World News
By The Associated Press
Updated 59 minutes ago
X

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (AP) — An escaped murderer on the run for more than a week in southeast Pennsylvania has been spotted with what police called “a changed appearance.”

Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement on Sunday that Danelo Souza Cavalcante was seen overnight near Phoenixville in northern Chester County.

Cavalcante is now clean-shaven and wearing a yellow or green hooded sweatshirt, black baseball cap, green prison pants and white shoes, the statement said.

Cavalcante was operating a 2020 White Ford Transit van bearing Pennsylvania registration ZST-8818, police said on X (formerly known as Twitter). The van has a refrigeration unit on the top.

Cavalcante, 34, escaped from the Chester County Prison while awaiting transfer to state prison on Aug. 31 after being sentenced to life for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2021. Prosecutors say he wanted to stop her from telling police that he’s wanted in a killing in his home country of Brazil.

Phoenixville is about 13 miles (21 kilometers) northeast of the prison.

Authorities have described Cavalcante as extremely dangerous. Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

Officials on Friday announced the firing of the prison tower guard on duty when Cavalcante scaled a wall by crab-walking up from the recreation yard, climbed over razor wire, ran across a roof and jumped to the ground. His escape went undetected for more than an hour until guards took a headcount.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Former Atlanta resident Coco Gauff wins U.S. Open at age 1914h ago

Credit: Source: Hartsfield-Jackso

Delta passenger’s lost dog found at Hartsfield-Jackson
37m ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Gridlock Guy: On life’s fragility, perpetual cones and strange signs
2h ago

Credit: GoFundMe/Contributed

Funerals begin for teens, Morehouse College students killed in crashes
18h ago

Credit: GoFundMe/Contributed

Funerals begin for teens, Morehouse College students killed in crashes
18h ago

Credit: AP

Matt Olson homers again but Braves lose to Pirates
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

A US Navy veteran got unexpected help while jailed in Iran. Once released, he repaid the...
9m ago
Sri Lanka's president will appoint a committee to probe allegations of complicity in 2019...
16m ago
Biden says US-Vietnam relations have evolved from the 'bitter past' of the Vietnam War
24m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

‘The ultimate American art form:’ Kamala Harris hosts hip-hop 50th party
15h ago
Fall Travel: Plan your next getaway around one of these 10 festivals
YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top