Police and protesters clash in Georgia's separatist Abkhazia region over pro-Moscow property measure

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Protesters opposing a measure that would have allowed Russians to buy property in the Georgian territory of Abkhazia stormed into the separatist region's parliament building and presidential office on Friday and clashed with police.

At least eight people were injured in the melee in the regional capital of Sukhumi on the Black Sea, news reports said.

The parliament was to have discussed ratifying the measure but postponed the session as the demonstrators gathered outside the gates of the government compound. They rammed a gate with a truck and streamed inside the grounds, throwing rocks at police who responded with tear gas.