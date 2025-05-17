Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Police and firefighters respond to an explosion rocking the California city of Palm Springs

Officials say police and firefighters are responding to an explosion that rocked the city of Palm Springs
This image provided by Nima Tabrizi shows firefighers at the scene of an explosion at Palm Springs, Calif., on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Nima Tabrizi via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This image provided by Nima Tabrizi shows firefighers at the scene of an explosion at Palm Springs, Calif., on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Nima Tabrizi via AP)
By The Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Officials in California say police and firefighters are responding to an explosion that rocked the city of Palm Springs.

The city of Palm Springs said Saturday in a social medial post that the explosion happened at 11 a.m. local time and that residents were being asked to avoid the area around North Indian Canyon Drive near East Tachevah Drive.

Investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are on their way to the scene to help assess what happened, according to spokesperson Nicole Lozano.

Dr. Maher Abdallah, who runs the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic where the explosion occurred, told The Associated Press in a phone interview that all of his staff were safe and accounted for.

The explosion damaged the practice’s office space, where it conducts consultations with patients, but left the IVF lab and all of the stored embryos there unharmed.

“I really have no clue what happened,” Abdallah said. “Thank God today happened to be a day that we have no patients.”

Nima Tabrizi, 37, of Santa Monica, said he was inside a cannabis dispensary nearby when he felt a massive explosion.

“The building just shook, and we go outside and there’s massive cloud smoke,” Tabrizi said. “Crazy explosion. It felt like a bomb went off. ... We went up to the scene, and we saw human remains.”

Palm Springs is a tony community in the desert about a two-hour drive east of Los Angeles, known for upscale resorts and a history of celebrity residents.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta police are conducting training Wednesday at the Georgia Aquarium.

Credit: Caroline Silva

Georgia Aquarium closes early, downtown street shut down for police training

Law enforcement practice session will take place during rush hour, 4-11 p.m., Wednesday.

Flash flooding forces evacuation of elementary school in western Maryland

Late abortions are rare. The US just lost a clinic that offered the procedure for over 50 years

The Latest

Dennis Clark goes through the remains of his house that was destroyed by severe weather in London, Ky., Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Credit: AP

Severe weather leaves at least 23 dead, including 14 in storm-battered Kentucky

9m ago

Critics blast hourslong gap before officials disclosed 10 inmates' escape from New Orleans jail

21m ago

Walz calls Trump a 'tyrant' who is trampling Americans' rights and violating the rule of law

25m ago

Featured

Cox Communications plans to merge with Charter Communications in a deal that, if approved by regulators, will combine two of the nation’s largest cable companies. (Courtesy of Cox Communications)

Credit: special

Cox Communications and Charter to combine in major cable deal

Cox Communications plans to merge with Charter Communications in a deal that, if approved by regulators, will combine two of the nation’s largest cable companies.

Family: Georgia woman kept on life support to comply with abortion law

The 30-year-old nurse was declared brain-dead by physicians three months ago, mother told an Atlanta television station.

Construction starts on planetarium-sized sports and entertainment venue downtown

Cosm, an immersive venue that is slated to be the anchor of Centennial Yards, will potentially be ready by the World Cup.