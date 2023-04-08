Police: 6 people wounded in shooting on South Carolina beach

Six people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. Some were taken to the hospital by ambulance and others transported themselves, and most of them have already been released. Five of the victims were teens, and another was in her mid-30s, Cornett said.

The person in her 30s was just in the area using the beach, “an innocent victim in a bad spot,” Cornett said. The others who were injured were part of the group on the beach, but Cornett said it remains unclear whether they were involved in any wrongdoing or just innocent victims.

Police could not immediately say if the shooter or shooters were in custody or if any of the firearms recovered at the scene were used in the shooting, Cornett has said.

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said most of the people her office spoke with on Friday did not cooperate. She implored families, school officials and others to reach out if they know who participated.

“There's absolutely no reason that anybody should be carrying a gun to the beach,” Graziano said at the Saturday news conference. "Absolutely no reason. And you have innocent bystanders that were victims of that."