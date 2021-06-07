Police: 4 people fatally shot in home in Portland, Oregon

Clark said a man in his late 20s to early 30s lives in the house and was often tinkering with or fixing cars.

“It’s a gentleman who has a lot of friends coming and going,” she said. “He works on cars. His friends come by and work on their stereos.”

Clark said she and her boyfriend were watching television Sunday when she heard “a popping sound.” She thought it was from a science fiction show they were watching, but learned Monday of the shooting.

The investigation is continuing and autopsies will be performed, according to police.

No other information about the shooting was immediately made public.

Portland police respond to a shooting in a house in the 4000 block of Southeast Boise Street, on Sunday evening, June 6, 2021. Homicide detectives also responded. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP)