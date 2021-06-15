Police: 4 dead, 4 hurt in shooting on Chicago's South Side

The shooting happened at 5:42 a.m. in the city's Englewood neighborhood, police said, and no arrests were immediately made. Police had few details about the victims, but it appeared that none of them were juveniles.

Detectives were still trying to determine if there was more than one gunman and that they were still trying to find witnesses, police spokesman Tom Ahern said. A young child was removed safely from the house and placed in protective custody, he said.