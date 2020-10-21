Police: 3 killed, 1 badly wounded in Houston club shooting

“We got really scared, we ran for our ... lives,” he said. “Everybody started running for their lives after the gunshots,” said Trammell.

Trammell said he was on the verge of a panic attack when he fled.

“We got so scared we ran out the club and we tried leaving as fast as we could,” he said. “We did not want to die.”

The nightclub was not allowed to be open under current coronavirus pandemic restrictions, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission said in a email Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott allowed bars to open at 50% capacity if county officials agreed. But Harris County, where Houston is located, has chosen to keep bars closed, said Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña.

The commission said it has suspended the club's liquor license for 30 days and the agency is also conducting an investigation into the shooting.

Onlookers comfort each other as they stand outside the police tape while Houston Police investigate a fatal shooting at DD Sky Club in Houston on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Conley Credit: Elizabeth Conley

The Houston Police Department investigates the scene of a fatal shooting at the DD Sky Club Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Houston. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Conley Credit: Elizabeth Conley

Onlookers comfort one another while Houston Police investigate a deadly shooting at DD Sky Club in Houston on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Conley Credit: Elizabeth Conley

Houston Police investigate a fatal shooting at DD Sky Club in Houston on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Conley Credit: Elizabeth Conley

DD Sky Club, located in the upstairs of the shopping center, is seen Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Houston. Authorities are searching for suspects after multiple people were killed in a shooting Tuesday night at the Houston nightclub. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Melissa Phillip Credit: Melissa Phillip