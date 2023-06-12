X

Police: 3 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at Maryland home stemming from dispute

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By BRIAN WITTE, Associated Press
19 minutes ago
Three people were killed and three wounded in a shooting Sunday night at a house in the Maryland’s capital city, the police chief said

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Three people were killed and three wounded in a shooting Sunday night at a house in Maryland's capital city, police said.

Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson told reporters at a media briefing that the shooting stemmed from what he described as an “interpersonal dispute” and that there was no further threat to the public.

“It’s a very active and fluid investigation. We’re still trying to determine everything that occurred. We’re still piecing it together. We have a lot more work to do," Jackson said.

He declined to elaborate on the relationship between the people involved, but said those killed ranged in age from their 20s to their 50s. He said that authorities hadn't established a firm motive for the shooting.

“It wasn't random,” Jackson said, noting that the victims “died outside” the home.

Numerous police cars were seen in the residential area where the shooting happened south of the city center and near the waterfront. Jackson said officers responded to the shooting around 8 p.m.

The police department issued a news release saying that one of the wounded was flown to a trauma center. The police statement said that a suspect was in custody. The chief later described the person as a “person of interest” and that no charges had been filed.

The chief said that authorities have recovered a weapon.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Georgia GOP convention doubles as a defense of Donald Trump

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia GOP elects election deniers to key posts
8h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Weather service warns of possible hail, severe weather late Sunday
8h ago

Credit: © Kat Goduco Photo

Good Neighbor Club launched in College Park
6h ago

Credit: © Kat Goduco Photo

Good Neighbor Club launched in College Park
6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia retirees struggle to get by after years without pensions raises
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

School's out and Jill Biden is gearing up to raise money for President Biden's reelection...
8m ago
Biden to host outgoing NATO secretary-general Stoltenberg as competition to replace him...
10m ago
Trump, allies escalate attacks on criminal case as history-making court appearance...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

AJC Exclusive: Reckless culture off the field marks UGA football team
Six years later: A look back at the I-85 bridge collapse in Atlanta
OPINION: ‘Atlanta way’ long gone as city leaders face death threats over training center
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top