X

Police: 24 people, many of them children, hurt in bridge collapse in Finland

National & World News
25 minutes ago
Police say two dozen people, many of them children, were injured when a temporary pedestrian bridge collapsed in the southern Finnish city of Espoo

HELSINKI (AP) — Two dozen people, many of them schoolchildren, were injured when a temporary pedestrian bridge collapsed in the southern Finnish city of Espoo on Thursday, police and media said.

Police said the bridge crossing a construction site in Espoo’s Tapiola region collapsed mid-morning. No one was killed, but 24 people were injured, 10 of them seriously. Espoo is a neighboring city of the capital, Helsinki.

“Several people fell a few meters when the bridge collapsed. The situation is being investigated,” police said in a statement.

Police are conducting a technical investigation in the area and the possible causes for the accident are being probed.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Trump said Raffensperger ‘owed me votes’7h ago

Credit: AP

Reaction mixed to CNN’s town hall with former President Trump
4h ago

Regulators may not allow more tire burning for electricity after all
9h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

‘She brought that energy’: Friends to honor UGA senior who died from brain tumor
12h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

‘She brought that energy’: Friends to honor UGA senior who died from brain tumor
12h ago

UGA player’s father, estate seek $40 million in fatal crash
19h ago
The Latest
German rail workers union announces 50-hour strike
9m ago
In major climate step, EPA proposes 1st limits on greenhouse gas emissions from power...
10m ago
Why the arrest of Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan could push the country into chaos
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Mike Haskey/Ledger-Enquirer

Fort Benning in West Georgia gets a new name on Thursday
13h ago
From our archives: Solving the mystery of Decatur’s dollhouse
Home garden: Pruning now can help these shrubs recover from winter freeze
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top