ajc logo
X

Police: 21 bodies found at mine in South Africa

National & World News
By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, Associated Press
Nov 3, 2022
South African police are investigating the discovery of at least 21 bodies suspected of being illegal miners and found near an active mine west of Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police are investigating the discovery of at least 21 bodies suspected of being illegal miners and found near an active mine in the town of Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg.

According to police, 19 bodies were discovered on Wednesday afternoon and two more were discovered on Thursday morning. Police said they suspect that the bodies were moved to the location where they were found, which is a privately-owned mine.

“We can confirm that this morning our search and rescue team went back to the scene and, as they were searching, they discovered two more bodies. They retrieved them from an open (mine) shaft,” police spokeswoman Brenda Muridili said Thursday.

The grim discovery is the latest in a series of incidents related to illegal mining in the Krugersdorp area. In July, eight female members of a film crew were raped and robbed at an abandoned mine in the area, where they were working on a music video shoot. The incident sparked violent protests against illegal miners in surrounding communities.

Last week, rape and robbery charges against 14 men, who are also suspected of being illegal miners, were withdrawn after police couldn't link them to the rapes through DNA evidence. The men were arrested during police raids on the abandoned mine where the rapes took place.

Illegal mining is rife in South Africa, with miners known locally as “zama zamas” searching for gold at the many disused and abandoned mines in and around the Johannesburg region. Krugersdorp is a mining town on the western edges of Johannesburg.

Illegal mining gangs are considered dangerous by the police, are usually armed and are known to fight violent turf battles with rival groups. The trade is believed to be dominated by immigrants who enter illegally from neighboring countries Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

The 14 men who had rape and robbery charges against them dropped are accused of being in South Africa illegally and have been charged with immigration offenses.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton

Democrat Hall endorses Brian Kemp and Burt Jones in surprise move56m ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Alleged gunman denied bond in Gwinnett QuikTrip shooting that killed former coach
12h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Judge recuses himself from case of slain Indiana girls
12h ago

Credit: Susan Walsh

Opinion: As unpaid taxes grow, Republicans hammer IRS
23h ago

Credit: Susan Walsh

Opinion: As unpaid taxes grow, Republicans hammer IRS
23h ago

Credit: Photo courtesy Charlotte Jackson-Johnson

‘Adventurer and wanderer’ Emanuel Biggs died on the streets he embraced
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: Andres Leighton

Biden to plug tech bill in California, campaign in Illinois
15m ago
Ukraine's president accuses Russia of 'energy terrorism'
16m ago
'Bubble barrier' among finalists for Prince William's prize
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Corey Tatum

Eight questions with Brad Nitz, WSB-TV’s new chief meteorologist
22h ago
A need for speed? Georgia election results will come quicker this year
21h ago
Chomp and Stomp, IrishFest and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
17h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top