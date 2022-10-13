ajc logo
Police: 2 officers fatally shot, 3rd wounded in Connecticut

State police in Connecticut say two officers were fatally shot and a third wounded

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Two police officers were fatally shot and a third wounded in Connecticut, state police said Thursday.

The officers were shot in Bristol, about 15 miles southwest of Hartford, state police said, and the wounded officer was reported to have “serious injuries.”

The officers who died were from the Bristol Police Department, state police said.

Additional details, including when the officers were shot and the circumstances of the shooting, weren't immediately released. State police said a news conference would be held as soon as possible.

“We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and all those impacted,” state police said on Twitter.

State police tweeted that a procession would escort the fallen officers from Bristol Hospital to the state medical examiner's office in Farmington, about 9 miles (14 kilometers) away.

The officers were shot during an especially violent week for police in the United States. On Tuesday night in Mississippi, Greenville Police Department Detective Myiesha Stewart was killed and several other people were injured by gunfire as she and other officers responded to a call, authorities said.

Early Wednesday, three Philadelphia police officers were shot and wounded at a home and a suspect was killed when a SWAT team tried to arrest a man wanted on a homicide charge, police said. And in Decatur, Illinois, two police officers conducting a traffic stop in a central Illinois city were shot and wounded early Wednesday by a motorist who died after officers returned fire, police said.

