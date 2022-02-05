Police: 2 killed, 2 hurt in shooting in Milwaukee suburb

Nimmer said there is no longer a threat to the community because the suspect is in custody.
“There is no reason to believe there is anyone else we're looking for,” he said.
Local news outlets reported earlier that police vehicles, ambulances and fire department vehicles had gathered outside the apartment complex and that a Milwaukee County medical examiner had been called to the scene.
Brown Deer Police Chief Peter Nimmer speaks to reporters during a news conference Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 after a shooting in Brown Deer, Wis. Nimmer said two people were killed and two more were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb. (Ebony Cox /Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
Police investigate near the Park Plaza Apartments where there was a shooting, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Brown Deer, Wis. Police say a few people were killed and a few more were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb. (Ebony Cox/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
Police are seen walking from Park Plaza Apartments Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 where there was a shooting in Brown Deer, Wis. Police say two people were killed and two more were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb. (Ebony Cox /Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
