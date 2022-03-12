Police: 2 stable after stabbing attack at New York's MoMA

Miller said police trying to locate the man had access to video of him leaving the museum and were aware of the direction in which he left.

He did not identify the man by name but described him as a white male wearing a black jacket, blue surgical mask, a colorfully patterned shirt and hood. Miller said the man was a “regular” at the museum, and that the museum had adequate security.

Social media posts on Twitter showed that the midtown Manhattan museum had evacuated patrons Saturday afternoon.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the attack, and the names of the employees were not immmediately released.

MoMA, founded in 1929, is one of New York City's top tourist attractions, and drew more than 700,000 visitors in 2020. Its collection of modern art includes ‘The Starry Night’ by Vincent Van Gogh and works by Henri Matisse and Paul Gaugin.