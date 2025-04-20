Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Police: 2 dead in Oklahoma flooding as region remains under severe weather watch

Police say a woman and a child in Oklahoma flooding as as parts of the region have been hit by severe storms
4 minutes ago

MOORE, Okla. (AP) — Two people, including a child, have died in Oklahoma flooding as meteorologists warned Sunday of further flooding, thunderstorms and tornadoes from the Midwest to the South.

Police in Moore, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City, received dozens of reports of “high-water incidents” over the weekend including two cars stranded in flood waters Saturday evening. One car was swept away under a bridge, and police said they were able to rescue some people, but a woman and 12-year-old boy were found dead.

“This was a historical weather event that impacted roads and resulted in dozens of high-water incidents across the city,” Moore police said in a statement Sunday. Moore has about 63,000 people.

The National Weather Service issued flooding and severe thunderstorm warnings in large swaths of Oklahoma as well as portions of Texas, Missouri, Arkansas and southern Illinois amid a storm system from the southern Plains to the Upper Midwest. Meteorologists predicted heavy rainfall and potential tornadoes in Arkansas and Missouri.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Law enforcement officers work the scene of a shooting Sunday, April 13, 2025 at Fifth Avenue Park in Conway, Ark. (Staci Vandagriff/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

Credit: AP

Multiple people fired weapons in shooting at an Arkansas park that killed 2, police say

A beloved pet tortoise is reunited with its family weeks after disappearing in a Mississippi tornado

FEMA denies Washington state disaster relief from bomb cyclone, governor says

The Latest

Pope Francis tours St. Peter's Square in his popemobile after bestowing the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for to the city and to the world) blessing at the end of the Easter mass presided over by Cardinal Angelo Comastri in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican Sunday, April 20, 2025.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

Pope Francis emerges from convalescence on Easter, delights crowd with popemobile tour

11m ago

More pharmacies offer to speed prescription deliveries to customers

26m ago

Zelenskyy says Russia is trying to create an 'impression of a ceasefire' as attacks continue

53m ago

Featured

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says

The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.

No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid

Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges

An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.