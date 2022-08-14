ajc logo
X

Police: 2 dead after SUV crashes into N. Carolina restaurant

A Wilson, N.C., Fire/Rescue Services firefighter stands behind a sport utility vehicle that crashed into a Hardee’s restaurant on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Wilson, N.C. The Wilson Police Department is investigating the wreck, from which it said two customers inside the restaurant died. (Drew C. Wilson/The Wilson Times via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
A Wilson, N.C., Fire/Rescue Services firefighter stands behind a sport utility vehicle that crashed into a Hardee’s restaurant on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Wilson, N.C. The Wilson Police Department is investigating the wreck, from which it said two customers inside the restaurant died. (Drew C. Wilson/The Wilson Times via AP)

National & World News
2 hours ago
Police in eastern North Carolina say two customers at a two fast-food restaurant died when a vehicle crashed into the building

WILSON, N.C. (AP) — A sport utility vehicle crashed into a North Carolina fast-food restaurant on Sunday, killing two sibling customers, police said.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at about 9:45 a.m. at a Hardee’s restaurant in the city of Wilson, around 40 miles (65 kilometers) east of the state capital, Raleigh.

The Lincoln Aviator struck brothers Christopher Ruffin, 58, and Clay Ruffin, 62, both from Wilson, according to a police news release. Christopher Ruffin was pronounced dead at the scene, while his brother died at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

Photos from the scene showed the silver SUV appeared to have gone through the front windows, coming to a stop inside the dining area atop broken glass and window frames.

Another customer was examined by emergency medical personnel but didn't go to the hospital, said police Sgt. Eric McInerny.

Police identified the driver as Jesse Lawrence, 78, of Wilson, who was treated at Wilson Medical Center and released. The investigation was still ongoing, but police said they didn't believe the crash to be medical- or impairment-related.

No charges had been announced late Sunday afternoon.

Combined ShapeCaption
A Wilson, N.C., Fire/Rescue Services firefighter stands behind a sport utility vehicle that crashed into a Hardee’s restaurant on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Wilson, N.C. The Wilson Police Department is investigating the wreck, from which it said two customers inside the restaurant died. (Drew C. Wilson/The Wilson Times via AP)

Credit: Drew C. Wilson

A Wilson, N.C., Fire/Rescue Services firefighter stands behind a sport utility vehicle that crashed into a Hardee’s restaurant on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Wilson, N.C. The Wilson Police Department is investigating the wreck, from which it said two customers inside the restaurant died. (Drew C. Wilson/The Wilson Times via AP)

Credit: Drew C. Wilson

Combined ShapeCaption
A Wilson, N.C., Fire/Rescue Services firefighter stands behind a sport utility vehicle that crashed into a Hardee’s restaurant on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Wilson, N.C. The Wilson Police Department is investigating the wreck, from which it said two customers inside the restaurant died. (Drew C. Wilson/The Wilson Times via AP)

Credit: Drew C. Wilson

Credit: Drew C. Wilson

Editors' Picks
Jeff Sims’ effective play highlights Georgia Tech scrimmage
Braves mount ninth-inning rally to stun Marlins, sweep four-game series
2h ago
Preseason football rankings: Hughes, Schley County join four 2021 champs at No. 1
5h ago
Gridlock Guy: Airborne insight on the I-285/Ga. 400 changes
12h ago
Gridlock Guy: Airborne insight on the I-285/Ga. 400 changes
12h ago
Another violent weekend in metro Atlanta claims 4 lives, 11 others injured
2h ago
The Latest
Harvick wins again; NASCAR playoff picture remains muddled
19m ago
Pablo Carreno Busta wins in Montreal, 1st Masters 1000 title
40m ago
Fire at Cairo Coptic church kills 41, including 15 children
44m ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top