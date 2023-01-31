X
Dark Mode Toggle

Police: 10 wounded in drive-by shooting in central Florida

National & World News
2 hours ago
Police say 10 people were shot and wounded during a drive-by shooting in a central Florida neighborhood

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Ten people were injured during a drive-by shooting in a central Florida neighborhood, police said.

Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said during a news conference that two of the victims were critically injured Monday afternoon, while the wounds of the other eight victims weren't considered life-threatening. The victims were males between the ages of 20 and 35.

Lakeland is located about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Tampa.

“I’ve been here 34 years, and I can tell you I have never worked an event where this many people were shot at one time, ever,” Taylor said.

A crowd of people were gathered along a residential street when a dark-blue sedan rolled by, slowing but not stopping, police said. Four people fired shots from the sedan's windows before the car sped away, Taylor said.

Officers were searching for the vehicle and the shooters Monday night, officials said.

Taylor said investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack.

Police said marijuana was found at the scene of the shooting, and investigators believe drug sales were taking place.

Taylor described the neighborhood as “challenged” and said the police had focused a lot of attention on the area in recent years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo courtesy Bailey Stockton

Prince Avenue WR Bailey Stockton commits to Georgia Tech7h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Georgia members of Congress defend living outside of their districts
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: Stetson Bennett should have a chat with himself
22h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police: MARTA officer recovering after shooting ex-boyfriend following attack
3h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police: MARTA officer recovering after shooting ex-boyfriend following attack
3h ago

Medical College of Georgia’s $105M request comes amid Wellstar talks
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Tibor Illyes

Hungary FM: Sweden should 'act differently' to join NATO
7m ago
Drugmaker Pfizer starts low with 2023 earnings forecast
8m ago
Pope's Africa trip spotlights conflict, and church's future
8m ago
Featured

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Georgia members of Congress defend living outside of their districts
2h ago
It’s official: Chip Caray leaves Braves for Cardinals
17h ago
Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher of 94.9/The Bull takes over as Braves’ in-stadium host from Mark...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top