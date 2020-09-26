Police: 1 shot and killed, 7 wounded at Iowa biker gathering

About 100 people were at the gathering inside a building in Waterloo when there was "some kind of confrontation shortly after 3 a.m., Joel Fitzgerald, the police chief of the city about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Des Moines, said at a news conference.

Officers were nearby at a traffic stop when the shooting started, said Capt. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department. They arrived to find a chaotic scene, with people hurt and others fleeing the area, and they began administering aid as paramedics and firefighters pulled up.