ajc logo
X

Police: 1 dead, multiple shot at party near Richmond

National & World News
4 hours ago
Authorities say one person was fatally shot and five other people were wounded by gunfire in a shooting Friday near Richmond

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — One person was fatally shot and five other people were wounded by gunfire in a shooting Friday near Richmond, authorities said.

The Chesterfield County Police Department said in a statement that police were responding to reports of shots fired at about 9:38 p.m. in Chester, Virginia.

Arriving officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He died at the scene. Five others were shot and taken to local hospitals or other treatment facilities, authorities said.

Two other people suffered non-gun-related injuries, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Chester is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Richmond.

Editors' Picks
Max Fried spins a gem as Braves win three in a row for first time7h ago
Cobb’s Mt. Bethel agrees to pay $13.1 million to leave United Methodist Church
11h ago
New charges for man acquitted of killing teacher Tara Grinstead
15h ago
Former Lithonia officer pleads guilty to raping woman while on duty
18h ago
Former Lithonia officer pleads guilty to raping woman while on duty
18h ago
Okefenokee mine project dealt major blow by Army Corps of Engineers
9h ago
The Latest
Russia puts more strength behind 'creeping' Ukraine advance
11m ago
American spy agencies review their misses on Ukraine, Russia
13m ago
Heavy rain expected in parts of Florida, Cuba, Bahamas
13m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top