Poles join nationwide strike in revolt over abortion ruling

Kaczynski accused protesters of seeking “to destroy Poland” late Tuesday and called on his party's supporters to defend churches “at any cost.”

He spoke to a camera backed by Polish flags in an announcement that some critics compared to a notorious announcement of martial law in 1981 by communist leader Wojciech Jaruzelski.

Some saw his words as an incitement to violence, since the 71-year-old holds the job of deputy prime minister in charge of police and security services.

Bartosz Weglarczyk, the editor of the new portal Onet, argued that Kaczynski was in effect giving permission to soccer hooligans and far-right extremists “to beat people in the streets.”

“These words are shocking. These words can foreshadow anything, including the introduction of a state of emergency, censorship, arrests and God knows what else,” Weglarczyk wrote.

The Women's Strike, the key organizers of the protests over the past week, called the strike under the slogan: “We are not going to work.”

Polish media report that some university classes have been called off, while the mayors of Warsaw and Krakow are also supporting the call for workers to stay off their jobs.

Women's rights activists with posters of the Women's Strike action protest against recent tightening of Poland's restrictive abortion law in front of the parliament building as inside, guards had to be used to shield right-wing ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski from angry opposition lawmakers, in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Massive nationwide protests have been held ever since a top court ruled Thursday that abortions due to fetal congenital defects are unconstitutional. Slogan reads 'Women’s Strike'. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

