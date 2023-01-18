ajc logo
X

Polar bear kills woman, boy in remote Alaska village

National & World News
30 minutes ago
Alaska State Troopers say a polar bear has attacked and killed two people in a remote western Alaska village

WALES, Alaska (AP) — A polar bear has attacked and killed two people in a remote village in western Alaska, according to state troopers.

Alaska State Troopers said they received the report of the attack at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Wales, on the western tip of the Seward Peninsula, KTUU reported.

“Initial reports indicate that a polar bear had entered the community and had chased multiple residents,” troopers wrote. “The bear fatally attacked an adult female and juvenile male."

The bear was shot and killed by a local resident as it attacked the pair, troopers said.

The names of the the two people killed were not released. Troopers said they were working to notify family members.

Troopers and the state Department of Fish and Game are planning to travel to Wales once weather allows for it, the dispatch said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Police: ‘Speed a factor’ in fatal crash involving Georgia football players, staff5h ago

Credit: Kerem Yücel

Teenager charged in Mall of America fatal shooting arrested at DeKalb home
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘Unusual’ pipe support omission behind new Vogtle delay, witness says
4h ago

Credit: Ga Dept of Corrections

Fulton County murder defendant acquitted at retrial
9h ago

Credit: Ga Dept of Corrections

Fulton County murder defendant acquitted at retrial
9h ago

Georgia Tech makes hires of six assistants official
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Nobel winner Maria Ressa, news outlet cleared of tax evasion
16m ago
Utah man who killed family faced 2020 abuse investigation
45m ago
Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss placed on leave
46m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy High Museum of Art

Free events in Atlanta: Fun and worthwhile things to do
14h ago
Georgia’s Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy killed in car crash after title celebration
At-risk apartment tenants in Georgia need your help: A letter to Georgia lawmakers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top