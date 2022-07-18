Poland's top banker filmed debating policy during vacation

Glapinski's wife, Katarzyna, is heard wishing the woman a win in Toto-Lotek, Poland's popular lottery.

Economist Rafał Mundry said on Twitter that Glapinski behaved in a “shocking and irresponsible way” by revealing plans about the bank's future fiscal policy.

Left-wing opposition lawmaker Tomasz Trela said Glapinski should focus on having a rest and refrain from making statements, describing them as “harmful and compromising.”

Glapinski is also head of the central bank's Monetary Policy Council that sets the interest rates. He has been blamed for Poland’s high inflation and accused of reacting too late. His recent appointment to a second five-year term has drawn vehement protests from the opposition.

Other critics targeted the whole right-wing government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and the advice its members have been giving Poles amid rising prices and concerns about prospective shortages of heating this winter.

Among advice that has provoked ridicule is Morawiecki's telling Poles to have their houses insulated before winter, permission to collect brushwood, President Andrzej Duda's encouragement to remain “optimistic" and to persevere, as well as the education minister's suggestion to eat less and often visit friends for dinner. Glapinski's wife's wishes for a lotto win were added to the list.