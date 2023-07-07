Poland's lawmakers open the way for a national referendum on whether to take in more migrants

National & World News
1 hour ago
X
Poland’s lawmakers has approved law amendments that open the way for a national referendum on accepting migrants to be held in conjunction with the country’s general election that is expected this autumn

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's lawmakers on Friday approved law amendments that open the way for a national referendum on accepting migrants to be held in conjunction with the country's general election, which is expected this fall.

Poland’s conservative government has vetoed the European Union’s plans to share out responsibility for migrants entering Europe without authorization, which is intended to ease the situation in front-line countries, and is planning a national referendum on the issue.

The opposition says the referendum is a political ploy by which Poland's ruling party wants to boost its results in the election.

The amendments were approved in parliament on Friday in a 243-209 vote, with one abstention.

The amendments allow for the referendum be held on the day of the parliamentary election, which is expected to produce an increased turnout for both votes.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Monday that his Cabinet is planning to hold a one-sentence referendum on accepting migrants on election day. The date for the parliamentary election hasn't been announced, but it's expected to be in mid-October.

The amendments still need the approval from the Senate and President Andrzej Duda.

Poland and Hungary last week vetoed a statement by EU leaders on priorities for limiting arrivals, and the two countries voted against a June 8 agreement that balanced the obligations of front-line countries against the requirement for other member nations to provide support.

Poland argues it has taken in millions of war refugees from Ukraine — about 1.2 million have registered for temporary residence — and can't accept any of the migrants who cross into Europe without authorization.

Poland is calling for migrants to be stopped before they reach EU borders.

___

Follow AP's coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

After prison, they need jobs. Their pasts remain a barrier4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia lt. gov. hits college diversity spending, but gives to Black caucus
1h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

WATCH FOR YOURSELF: Robber walks into a Buckhead nail spa. No one cares
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy of

‘Have a heart,’ mother pleads in search for son’s killers
53m ago

Credit: Courtesy of

‘Have a heart,’ mother pleads in search for son’s killers
53m ago

Credit: Coffee County video

Elections director who helped copy Georgia data given similar job
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigations involving Trump have cost more than $9...
12m ago
The US will provide cluster bombs to Ukraine and defends the delivery of the...
17m ago
Dutch premier resigns because of deadlock on thorny issue of migration, paving way for...
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta Young Thug, YSL trial: After 6 months, 2,000+ potential jurors, no jury yet
11h ago
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s long and (mostly) happy marriage
Georgia’s second-largest privately held company, based in Atlanta, may surprise you
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top