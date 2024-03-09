Nation & World News

Poland's foreign minister says the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine is 'not unthinkable'

Poland’s foreign minister says the presence of NATO forces “is not unthinkable” and that he appreciates the French president for not ruling out that idea
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski speaks while meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, not pictured, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, at the State Department in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski speaks while meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, not pictured, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, at the State Department in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By VANESSA GERA – Associated Press
22 minutes ago

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's foreign minister says the presence of NATO forces “is not unthinkable” and that he appreciates the French president for not ruling out that idea.

Radek Sikorski made the observation during a discussion marking the 25th anniversary of Poland's NATO membership in the Polish parliament on Friday, and the Foreign Ministry tweeted the comments later in English.

Last month French President Emmanuel Macron said the possibility of Western troops being sent to Ukraine could not be ruled out, a comment that prompted an outcry from other leaders.

French officials later sought to clarify Macron’s remarks and tamp down the backlash, while insisting on the need to send a clear signal to Russia that it cannot win its war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin has warned that if NATO sends combat troops, a direct conflict between the alliance and Russia would be inevitable. Russian President Vladimir Putin said such a move would risk a global nuclear conflict.

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk was among those European leaders who ruled out sending troops to Ukraine after Macron's remarks, saying: “Poland does not plan to send its troops to the territory of Ukraine."

Sikorski did not speak of a plan to send Polish troops to Ukraine, but struck a different tone.

"The presence of #NATO forces in Ukraine is not unthinkable," he said, according to the Foreign Ministry. He said he appreciated Macron's initiative "because it is about Putin being afraid, not us being afraid of Putin."

Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Tusk will travel to Washington for a meeting at the White House next Tuesday. The Poles are hoping to spur the United States to do more to help Ukraine.

Poland is a member of NATO along the alliance's eastern flank, with Ukraine across its eastern border. The country has been under Russian control in the past, and fears run high that if Russia wins in Ukraine, it could next target other countries in a region that Moscow views as its sphere of interest.

Editors' Picks

Credit: For AJC

Saturday’s rallies for Trump, Biden cement Georgia’s key role in election11h ago

Credit: Bryan County Sheriff's Office

Dead rats, explosives and a python: Georgia men accused in bizarre plot
11h ago

Widespread, heavy rain tonight brings risk of metro flooding
22h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Fulton DA Fani Willis faces two challengers in reelection bid
14h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Fulton DA Fani Willis faces two challengers in reelection bid
14h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Georgia’s Geoff Duncan could wage No Labels bid for president
14h ago
The Latest
Biden visiting battleground states and expanding staff as his campaign tries to seize the...
1h ago
D'Angelo Russell scores 44 points in LeBron-less Lakers' stunning 123-122 win over Bucks
3h ago
Violence is battering Haiti's fragile economy and causing food and water shortages
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Today is last day to vote early in the Georgia presidential primary
20h ago
Georgia hospitals find some workarounds after billing systems cyberattack
Half a century after Georgia girl vanished, an old keepsake arrives out of the blue