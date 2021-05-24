Poland's energy giant defies EU court ruling to close mine

In an effort to follow the EU's ambitious CO2 reductions goals, Poland is gradually phasing out black coal, but still relies on lignite.

Government authorities say they have been in talks with Prague over the Turow mine for years and believed an understanding has been reached, but critics and the opposition sat it has not done enough.

PGE deputy head, Pawel Sliwa, told an emergency meeting of a parliamentary commission that closing the mine would also entail closing the power plant that it supplies. He estimated the costs at some 13.5 billion zlotys ($3.6 billion; 3 billion euros) the layoff of thousands of employees and lost investment into filters and other pro-environment modernization.

Coal makes up 65% of Poland’s energy sources, including 17% from lignite, while about 25% of the country’s energy comes from renewable sources. Poland’s heavy reliance on coal is a source of tensions in the 27-nation EU, which is seeking to meet ambitious goals to reduce the bloc’s greenhouse gas emissions.