Poland's divisive disciplinary body restores judge to work

The decision comes as Poland’s leaders are urgently debating abolishing the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court, which has been a sore point in Poland's relations with the European Union and an obstacle in obtaining much-needed EU funds for pandemic recovery. A draft law by President Andrzej Duda on the topic could be debated in parliament this week.

The right-wing government, which is pursuing a generous social policy and extending aid to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian war refugees, is seeking ways to reach an accord with the EU on the issue of the judiciary and obtain the frozen billions of euros.