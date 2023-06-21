X

Poland's conservative ruling party leader Kaczynski is joining the government as the deputy premier

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
June 21, 2023
Poland’s powerful conservative ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski is reentering the government as the only deputy prime minister in the Cabinet

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's powerful conservative ruling party leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, is reentering the government on Wednesday as the only deputy prime minister in the Cabinet, a move that gives him an enhanced position as the country heads toward a general election this fall.

Kaczynski is the head of Law and Justice, the party that has governed Poland since 2015. It is widely believed in Poland that he decides most of the government's policies and appointments, guiding the country in his position as party leader.

He has previously served as deputy prime minister with a focus on security issues. He announced exactly a year ago that he was resigning from that position.

This time, he will become the only deputy prime minister in the Cabinet of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the government spokesman Piotr Mueller told the Polish news agency PAP.

So far, there had been four deputy prime ministers in the Cabinet.

“The other deputy prime ministers have resigned from the functions of deputy prime ministers and will remain ministers,” Mueller said.

President Andrzej Duda is scheduled to hold a ceremony later Wednesday to confirm the government changes.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photographer Joanne Savio, choreographer Duane Cyrus

Credit: Photographer Joanne Savio, choreographer Duane Cyrus

Credit: Courtesy of Mary Pat Henry

Credit: Courtesy of Mary Pat Henry

Credit: Joanne Savio and Duane Cyrus

Credit: Joanne Savio and Duane Cyrus

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

The Dancer: A beautiful and tragic life12h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Traffic recovering after crashes clear I-85 South near airport
1h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: One more day of rainy weather
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New survey aims to define Latino agenda in Georgia
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New survey aims to define Latino agenda in Georgia
2h ago

Credit: Screenshot

Fulton commission denies Republican elections nominee again
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Weekly US applications for unemployment aid remain elevated
5m ago
Lean green flying machines take wing in Paris, heralding transport revolution
5m ago
Shifting S. Africa coal plant for clean energy needs millions in loans; experts say...
6m ago
Featured

Credit: Phil Skinner

WWII veteran, 104, keeps up with the ‘youngsters’ at senior water aerobics
GPB ousts Bill Nigut, cancels ‘Political Rewind’ show
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top