Poland's cash-for-visas investigation finds evidence against senior members of former government

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A parliamentary panel investigating Poland's cash-for-visas scandal said Tuesday it will send evidence of alleged breaches of law by the previous prime minister and other senior members of his former right-wing government to prosecutors.

The special panel was set up to probe claims of irregularities at the Foreign Ministry's visa department, especially in the years 2018-2023, when it is alleged Polish consulates in Asia and Africa took thousands of dollars in exchange for issuing work visas, opening the door for migrants to enter the European Union.

In one of the most egregious examples, dozens of farmers from India were described in their visa documents as Bollywood filmmakers.