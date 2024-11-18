Poland urges polio vaccinations for children after the virus is detected in sewage in Warsaw

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's health authorities on Monday urged polio vaccinations for children after the virus was detected in Warsaw's sewage during regular tests this month.

The state Main Sanitary Inspectorate in a statement said the presence of the virus does not necessarily mean people have been sick, but those who have not been vaccinated against polio could be at risk. The vaccinations are free in Poland for people under 19.

New measures also include more intensive testing of Warsaw's sewage. Polio is most often spread by contact with waste from an infected person or, less frequently, through contaminated water or food.