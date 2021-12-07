Poland to require vaccine shots for teachers, medics, police

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said Tuesday that after March 1, vaccination will be a condition for jobs in these sectors. He said amid a continuing high level of daily new infections of some 23,000, Poland was following in the footsteps of Germany and Austria in requiring vaccine jabs for these three professional groups.

He said starting Dec. 15, the number of guests at hotels, restaurants, eateries, theaters and churches is being reduced to 30% capacity from the current 50%, and can be increased only for people who can prove they are vaccinated. Discos and nightclubs will be closed.