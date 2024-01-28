Poland protests error in a social media post by EU chief suggesting Auschwitz death camp was Polish

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland protested Sunday a mistake in a social media post by the head of the European Commission that wrongly suggested the World War II Auschwitz death camp was Polish.

That post by Ursula von der Leyen on X, formerly Twitter, was later corrected to say that Auschwitz was a Nazi German extermination camp.

In the post, von der Leyen and European Union commissioners pay tribute to victims of the Holocaust to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday. They write and say the names of some of the victims. Added text states their birth and death place and date. In the original post, the Auschwitz camp was described only as “Poland.”