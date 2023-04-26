Poland: prosecutors open probe into opposition leader Tusk

Falenta alleged that Tusk abused his powers by ordering an inspection of the company he ran that imported Russian coal to Poland.

“In the opinion of the notifying party, the crime was to consist of exceeding official powers in connection with interference in the affairs of a commercial law entity and forcing it to cease its activity,” Aleksandra Skrzyniarz, spokeswoman for the District Prosecutor’s Office in Warsaw, said in a statement.

She said that the office did not plan to interrogate Tusk at this stage.

At that time, Poland was importing large amounts of coal from Russia, something Tusk was seeking to crack down on. After Civic Platform lost power in 2015, Poland's coal imports from Russia increased, but stopped after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.

From the very beginning of the wiretapping affair in 2014, Tusk has suggested that it was written in "Cyrillic script," a suggestion that Russia had a hand in trying to weaken his government because it opposed the Russian coal imports and sought strong ties with the EU.

Tusk on Tuesday repeated that claim and accused PiS, the acronym of the conservative ruling party Law and Justice, of acting on behalf of a convicted criminal who served Russian interests.

“PiS is pursuing me for my government’s fight against Russian coal imports. The prosecutor’s office acts at the request of Marek Falenta, an importer of this coal, convicted of illegal wiretapping. He used his tapes, in agreement with PiS, to overthrow the government. Cyrillic script,” Tusk said on Twitter.

The prosecutor's investigation comes ahead of elections later this year. Polls show Law and Justice ahead in the polls. Civic Platform, the centrist party that Tusk leads, is its main challenger. He returned to Polish politics after serving as the president of the European Council from 2014-19.

A date has not been set for the elections, but they are likely to take place in late October, with Nov. 5 the last possible date they can be held.

Ruling officials and the state media, particularly the state broadcaster TVP, repeatedly depict Tusk in a negative light, accusing him of acting against Poland's interests.

Tusk on Tuesday compared himself to the character played by Harrison Ford in the 1993 film “The Fugitive," a man on the run after being framed for the murder of his wife.

“They can try to make me ‘The Fugitive,’ but we remember that this film ends well and those who pursue will be held accountable for every evil they have done,” Tusk said.

Government spokesman Piotr Müller said Tusk was not being singled out, and that the prosecutor's office must investigate if it was notified of actions inconsistent with the law. He also said that Tusk would be given the chance during the proceedings “to prove, if he believes so, that there has been no violation of the law.”

“The prosecutor’s office must take its actions in accordance with the law, regardless of whether someone’s name is Donald Tusk or any other” name, he said.