ajc logo
X

Poland nabs octogenarian with 5 kilos of heroin in suitcase

National & World News
1 hour ago
Officials in Poland have arrested an 81-year-old Danish woman traveling from Africa to Canada on suspicion of illegal possession of heroin worth over $515,000

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A 81-year-old Danish woman traveling from Africa to Canada was arrested at Warsaw airport on suspicion of illegal possession of heroin worth over $515,000, officials in Poland said Friday.

Customs officers at Frederic Chopin airport decided to check the woman's luggage Sunday as she was transiting after becoming suspicious of her itinerary and uneasy behavior.

Packages with five kilograms (11 pounds) of heroin were discovered under a false suitcase bottom.

The woman, traveling from Malawi and Kenya through Doha and Warsaw, denied any wrongdoing and said family members had given her the suitcase with gifts for relatives in Canada, according to Aleksandra Skrzyniarz, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office in Warsaw.

She was detained for three months and prosecutors have opened an investigation. Under Polish law, she faces up to 15 years in prison for illegal possession of narcotics.

Editors' Picks
GOP’s nominee for lieutenant governor veers from ticket on same-sex marriage21h ago
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
12h ago
Young Thug case: Witness in protective custody after document leak
15h ago
Verdict reached in 2020 shooting death of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie
13h ago
Verdict reached in 2020 shooting death of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie
13h ago
Kyle Wright will start Braves’ opener vs. Astros on Friday
13h ago
The Latest
See it? Squish it! Fighting the invasive spotted lanternfly
6m ago
Australia upset at Indonesia reducing Bali bomber's sentence
14m ago
Anti-vax group in Europe thrives online, thwarts tech effort
16m ago
Featured
Four members of the Leffler family — Chris, 51, his wife Lori, 50, and their sons Zach, 23, and Nate, 17 — died in the May 28 accident. Robert "Stephen" Chauncey, 37, a passenger in Stegall's boat, also died. Four other people were injured.

Credit: Facebook / @ChrisLeffler

Man indicted in boat crash that killed former Alpharetta teacher, family members
Bierfest, dinosaurs and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
18h ago
Rosalynn Carter, wife of Jimmy, turns 95 on Thursday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top