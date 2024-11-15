Poland moves to reopen embassy in North Korea closed during COVID-19 pandemic

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland is reactivating its embassy in the capital of North Korea, becoming the second Western nation after Sweden to resume operations that were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the foreign ministry in Warsaw said Friday.

The move opens a channel of communication between Poland, a NATO member state, and Pyongyang, a close ally of Russia, which has provided troops to fight in Ukraine.

Polish diplomats were in the North Korean capital this week as Poland seeks to restore its diplomatic presence.