Poland: Migrant camps along Belarus border have emptied

Tensions flared at the Poland-Belarus border in recent days, with about 2,000 people trapped between forces from the two countries. The U.N. refugee agency says about half the migrants at the border area were women and children.

The standoff set alarm bells ringing in the region. The West has accused Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko of using the migrants as pawns to destabilize the EU in retaliation for its sanctions on his authoritarian regime. Belarus denies engineering the crisis, which has seen migrants entering the country since last summer and then trying to cross into Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

Ukraine, which borders both Belarus and Russia, said Friday it would build a 2,500-kilometer (1,550-mile) fence along its border with those neighbors to help fend off any illegal influx of migrants.

Funds should be allocated next year for the building of the fence that will cost an estimated 17 billion hryvnas (about $640 million,) Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskiy said.

“Building a fence, a net and barbed wire, with a total coverage by surveillance and alarm systems, along the entire border...is the most rational decision,” Monastyrskiy said, speaking in the Ukrainian parliament.

Ukrainian authorities also plan to dig out a 4-meter (13 feet) wide and 2-meter (6.5 feet) deep ditch on the open parts of the country’s border with Russia and Belarus.

The country’s authorities plan to conduct military exercises in the next two weeks to prepare for attempts by migrants to illegally cross into it.

“Our key goal is to stop and contain a possible mass influx of illegal migrants,” Monastyrskiy said.

On Friday, Ukrainian authorities reported intercepting a group of 15 people of Middle Eastern descent, attempting to cross into Ukraine from Belarus -- the first such incident on the Ukrainian border since the migrant crisis flared up on the EU frontiers.

Daria Litvinova in Moscow and Yuras Karmanau in Kyiv, Ukraine contributed.

Caption Migrants settle in the logistics center in the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Hundreds of Iraqis returned home Thursday from Belarus after abandoning their hopes of reaching the European Union — a repatriation that came after tensions at Poland's eastern border, where thousands of migrants became stuck in a cold and soggy forest. (Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA via AP) Credit: Leonid Shcheglov Credit: Leonid Shcheglov