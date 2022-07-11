Poland marks WWII-era massacre by Ukrainian nationalists

Historians, citing witness and survivor accounts, say that more than 100,000 Poles, including women and even the smallest children, perished at the hands of their Ukrainian neighbors in a nationalist drive in areas that were then in southeastern Poland and are mostly in Ukraine now.

The peak of the violence was on July 11, 1943, known as "Bloody Sunday," when the fighters of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists carried out coordinated attacks on Poles praying in or leaving churches in more than 100 villages, chiefly in the Volhynia region.

Poland established the day of memory in 2016 and insists that the events constituted genocide — a word that both Duda and Morawiecki used in their speeches. Ukraine, however, describes the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists as independence fighters. Ukraine’s identity as a sovereign state was also built around this organization.

Duda acknowledged that the subject is difficult and that Poles should be aware that those who for Poland are “murderers,” for Ukraine were “at different places, different moments and against a different enemy the heroes and often died from Soviet hands ... while fighting with deep faith for an independent state, for a free Ukraine."

The two Polish leaders said that keeping this wound festering would only divide the neighbors at a trying time, and ultimately would serve Moscow’s purposes.

Duda said that the “dramatically tragic mistakes" from the past “must never be repeated if we are to continue in this part of Europe and of the world as two sovereign, independent nations living in their own states.”