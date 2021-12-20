Poland, Lithuania back Ukraine, urge Russia sanctions

“Our common task is to deter the threat posed by Russia and defend Europe from Russia's aggressive policies,” Zelenskyy said at a news conference after the talks. “Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania are the vanguard of that deterrence today.”

The Ukrainian leader called for “powerful preventative actions, powerful serious sanctions to exclude any thought about escalation.”

Nauseda emphasized that any attempts by Russia to draw “red lines” are “unacceptable in Europe in the 21st century.”

Duda also warned strongly against any appeasement of Moscow.

“I'm categorically against making any concessions to Russia,” Duda said. “It's clear that it's Russia which must step back.”

Caption Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, Poland's President Andrzej Duda, left, and Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda during their meeting at the presidential residence in Ivano-Frankivsk region, 430 kilometers (270 miles) southwest of the capital, Kyiv, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

